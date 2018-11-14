Letter: Proposed group home has support

To the Editor,
I have a 20-year-old severely disabled autistic granddaughter who lives in a group home.

This is a thank you to Brad Bennett for being the voice for a population who has no voice.

As for the rest of you men on the commission, shame on you. You had better pray that you never have a loved one who needs to be placed in a group home. You would learn how very difficult it is to find suitable housing. Where would you prefer the disabled live? Anywhere but your town, right?

Sincerely,
Judy Schenkel

