Hastings chosen for HOBY camp

Lukas Hastings, son of Craig Hastings and Kalee Hastings, was chosen to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) camp this summer.

Each year, sophomores from across the country are selected to attend a seminar that allows students to recognize their leadership talents and apply them in becoming effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, and community.

Lukas participates in Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Hack Club.

He will attend a three-day HOBY seminar in June 2019 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where he will participate in hands-on leadership activities, meet leaders in the state, and explore his own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and make a positive impact in her community.