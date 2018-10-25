Off the Shelf at Tuscola Public Library: Richard Eiche

Name: Richard Eiche

Years employed at the library: 11

What is your role at the library? Library associate

What are you currently reading? “Baldacci’s Hour Game”

What book made you fall in love with reading? “The Night Circus” reenergized by reading

What is your favorite hobby outside of the library? Photography and electronics

What library event are you most looking forward to this month? Indoor movies, both classic and family

What do you feel is the library’s most important role? Providing media, print and video, to the community

What do you love most about your job? Interacting with the patrons and children