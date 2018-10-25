Off the Shelf at Tuscola Public Library: Richard Eiche
Name: Richard Eiche
Years employed at the library: 11
What is your role at the library? Library associate
What are you currently reading? “Baldacci’s Hour Game”
What book made you fall in love with reading? “The Night Circus” reenergized by reading
What is your favorite hobby outside of the library? Photography and electronics
What library event are you most looking forward to this month? Indoor movies, both classic and family
What do you feel is the library’s most important role? Providing media, print and video, to the community
What do you love most about your job? Interacting with the patrons and children