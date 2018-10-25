Golf season ends for the Lady Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

Claire Ring and Laney Banta took their final swings of the season last week on Columbus Day. The duo advanced from the Charleston Regional to the Auburn Sectional with hopes of chasing a spot in the state finals but came up a few spots short on the 5,400-yard par 71 Edgewood Country Club course. The sectional consisted of 120 golfers, a senior laden Williamsville squad, state ranked St. Thomas More, and a Charleston team that boasted one of the top golfers in the state.

Ring ended her day in 15th individually, five spots away from qualification. The senior struggled at times early on her first few holes but rebounded nicely to make a charge ending the day with a 99. She shot a 50 going out and a 49 coming, paring five holes on the day.

Banta took her best shot carding an 18-hole career best 104. The junior fired a 51 on the front and a 53 on the back nine highlighted by a birdie two on number 17 while paring four holes to take 25th individually.