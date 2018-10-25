East Prairie girls see tough competition at the Bulldog Tournament

By Kayleigh Rahn

The East Prairie girls’ basketball teams faced tough competition at the annual Mahomet Seymour Bulldog Tournament Oct. 1-4.

“This is a very competitive tournament,” Coach Beth Pugh said. “Playing these teams will help us prepare for the second half of the season and for tournaments.”

Monday, Oct. 1

Seventh grade

EP-18; M-S-30

The seventh grade girls kicked off the tournament with a tough 18-30 loss against tournament hosts Mahomet-Seymour.

“The seventh grade had a hard time getting their offense started against a very talented Mahomet team,” Pugh said.

Zoey Thomason and Lizzy Powell led the Hornets with six points each. Marissa Boyer put together four points, and Catie Gibson hit one in the third quarter for two points.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

EP-20; Unity-25

One night later the girls bounced back to hang tough with a talented Unity squad. Though the girls lost 20-25 the Hornet offense ran better.

Boyer tallied six points, while Gibson, Emily Czerwonka, and Sydney Moss had four points each. Thomason added two.

“We played much better against Unity,” Pugh said. “We had shot opportunities but could not convert.”

8th grade

Monday, Oct. 1

EP-17; M-S-30

The eighth grade girls’ team started out strong in the tournament leading Mahomet leading at halftime 13-9; however, the girls had a rough third quarter and eventually were topped 30-17.

“We left them open on easy shots too many times, Pugh said.

Ella Boyer was tops for the Hornets with seven points, and Marley backed her up with five. Izzy Wilcox put together four points, and Claire Meyer hit one free throw.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

EP-18; Unity-18

The girls held on tight against Unity one later and led through most of the game.

Though in the end, the Rockets came out on top 21-18.

“We played much better against Unity,” Pugh said. “We were tied at half and leading at the end of the 3rd quarter and some of the fourth quarter. We just didn’t hold them off at the end of the game. I was pleased that the girls bounced back and played much more aggressively after the night before.”

Boyer led with nine points, and Wilcox tallied five. Harley Woodard and Molly Macaulay dropped two points each.

Thursday, Oct. 4

EP-30; Mt. Zion-29

It came down to the final quarter of the tournament, but the Hornets found their winning combination with a 30-29 win over Mt. Zion.

“The eighth grade played much more focused against a talented and aggressive Mt. Zion team,” Pugh said. “Izzy Wilcox gave Ella Boyer a great pass and Ella made a shot with seconds to go in the game to give us a 1 point lead and eventually win the game.”

Boyer had 10 points, including one shot from outside the arc. Wilcox had seven points, and Woodard hit six. Macaulay, Meyer, and Mia Hasumann had two points each, and Marley Good added one.