Ring opens season strong

By Lenny Sementi

Senior golfer Claire Ring has come out swinging. The senior is firing on all cylinders and has been the Warriors’ number one in all three outings this season and the Medalist in two of the three. She led the way for Tuscola in a loss to a very good Champaign Central girls’ team and also in a second place finish against Paris and Centennial in a triangular meet at Iron Horse Golf Club.

The senior posted the second lowest score, girls or boys, in the match with Paris and Centennial, matching her season-low tally penciling in a 43. She pared three holes and fired a laser beam tee shot on number three, then one putted for a birdie to win the girls event by one stroke. Next up for Warrior head coach Doug Bauer was Ring’s classmate Whitney Root followed by junior Laney Banta.

Ring was third overall in the meet on Tuesday versus Champaign Central. The fourth-year player signed off with a 49 on the tough blue course at University of Illinois Golf Course. Banta finished just in front of Root as the duo ended the day in seventh and eighth overall.

Matt Erickson led the way for the boys’ squad against Paris and Centennial. Erickson checked in with a 52 to take 10th overall. Cory Dunn was next up in 13th ending the day as the Warriors’ number two shooting a 53, while Coulson Poffenberger took 16th carding a 54. Brody Good was the Warriors’ final scoring golfer with a 56. Tyler Bialeschki served as the alternate for Coach Bauer.