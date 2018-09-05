Real Life Wellness: Healthy Lifestyle Intelligence

By Bill Hemmer

Pain, fatigue and poor focus can drain the vital life force out of you every day of your life. This life force can be recovered and used to turn back the hands of time to create a better lifestyle for you and your family.

A fact that remains constant is 92 percent of people over 50 have at least one chronic disease and 77 percent have at least two. Chronic disease accounts for 75 percent of healthcare dollars spent. Yet, only 1 percent of healthcare dollars are spent on public efforts to improve healthy lifestyle creation according to the National Council on Aging.

The root cause of these dismal statistics is not motivation. It is the lack of healthy lifestyle know-how presented by our current healthcare model. Our current healthcare model was never designed to create health. It was only designed to treat disease. Healthy lifestyle know-how is the secret sauce that makes the difference between just getting by and aging gracefully.

Don’t confuse lack of healthy lifestyle know-how with lack of intelligence. You are very intelligent, but you haven’t developed your healthy lifestyle habits. It’s not bad you, it’s because our current healthcare model isn’t designed to give you the information you need.

The two problems you face are:

Our current “sickness” care system – You have been told to go away until you get sicker to fit the “sickness” model. Unless you can be diagnosed with a full-blown disease you are simply told to “watch it”. Our current insurance system – For most people, medical bankruptcy is only a major illness or surgery away. You make your healthcare decisions based on insurance coverage because of the huge price tag of care.

Said another way, you go home and deny there is a problem until the problem is big enough to be covered under our current insurance model and then pray it doesn’t exceed your insurance coverage

There is another way to think about these two problems. You can become proactive. You can refuse to fall into this trap in the first place by going in a different direction. This is the Functional Health Recovery direction.

The Big Mistake…

The big mistake most people make is to hand their healthcare needs to people inside a flawed “sickness” care system in the first place, they assume these people:

Know what they are doing to produce a healthy outcome Always have your best interest at heart Give you advice to make you healthy, not just manage a disease Treat you as a whole, not just your test results

This is why we must educate you about an entirely different paradigm of healthcare. The Functional Health Recovery paradigm never allows you to get into a disease state in the first place or if you are currently diagnosed with a disease, then we do everything in our power to get you out of it and return you to health. This allows you to look better, live longer and feel better.

There isn’t a person on the planet that wouldn’t want to drink from that cup. You just have to prove to yourself that you can take back your own vital life force and make it grow to free yourself from the current healthcare model and the disease process you’re currently dealing with.

You can be the change you want to see! Then you can teach your children, grandchildren and your community how to take back their own health.