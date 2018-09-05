Raymond Enyart September 5, 2018 | 0 Enyart Raymond Dean Enyart, 80, of Arthur, passed away at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at his residence. Graveside services were Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Thomas Threet August 29, 2018 | No Comments » Ruby Wildman August 22, 2018 | No Comments » Tony Stabler August 22, 2018 | No Comments » Faye Lewis August 22, 2018 | No Comments » Jane Wood August 22, 2018 | No Comments »