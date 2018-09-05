Parsley awarded health career related scholarship

Caleigh Parsley of Tuscola was awarded the Health CareeRX Club scholarship by the club coordinators.

Caleigh is a junior at Tuscola Community High School and the daughter of Ryan Parsley and Jessica Cler.

Caleigh participated in the club for the 2017-2018 and was selected for the scholarship based off participation in the club events and that she will be pursuing a career in a health-related profession. Health CareeRX Club is for students interested in pursuing a career in health care, but can’t decide amongst the many options. The program introduces students to health care professionals to learn about the daily activities of various careers, both clinical and non-clinical.

The club is coordinated by area health education centers, Carle Hospital, Eastern Illinois Education fro Employment System, Eastern Illinois University, Lake Land College, Sarah Bush Lincoln, SIU School of Medicine, and Peterson Healthcare.

Programming will kick off again in August 2018. The group awards several scholarships annually. Check with your high school guidance counselor if you are a high school student interested in this club or contact Lisa Shumard-Shelton at Lake Land College at 217-234-5044 or lshumard-shelton@lakelandcollege.edu.