Sparks in the Park participants enjoy sunshine

Beautiful weather resulted in a beautiful turn out for the 2018 Sparks in the Park Independence Day celebration at Ervin Park on Saturday, July 7.

Sparks in the Park 5k results

Runners

JD Barrett-16:53.9; A.J. Wrobel-17:18; Noah Woods-19:13.5; Dustin Dees-19:28.7; Mason Day-20:15.6; Angelle Wrobel-20:54; Luke Little-21:03.2; Danica Wrobel-21:30.6; Nicholas Woods-21:52.5; Josh Knight-22:13.8; Kara O’Hearn-22:33.1; Tanner Campbell-22:40.3; Jake Dyer-22:50.1; Jordan Middleton-22:54.5; Nick Henderson-23:07.9; Stef Groves-23:17; Sam Daily-23:56.7; Matt Sherer-24:02.7; Jarrett Wallace-24:13.4; Ben Sluder-24:18.6; Ben Hornaday-24:23.5; Breanna Yantis-24:26.9; Doug Griffith-24:48.1; Scott Reed-24:57; Rebecca Hopkins-25:02; Scott Groves-25:19.4; Quinci Snedeker-25:26.3; Ivan Fink-25:54.3; Sarah Sumption-25:58.9; Samantha Meinhold-26:00.4; Nate Cox-26:05.5; Nick Bates-26:17.4; Ignacio Xolo-26:31.8; Lexi Sluder-27:24.6; Paul Spinner-27:27.8; Joalyn Gingerich-27:29.4; Hannah Hornaday-27:45.7; Tish Gulick-27:54.2; Riley Nolan-28:06.8; Makenzie Herschberger-28:08.2; Aaron Weaver-28:26.4; Linda Scribner-28:31.2; Kate Watson-28:31.4; Mikhala Sumption-28:40.1; Brandi Pulleyblank-28:40.9; Samantha Simpson-28:56.2; Mark Holmes-28:57.2; Larry Nichols-29:52.2; Kenzi Heckler-30:21.8; Anthony Tuel-30:27.6; Anna Naksin-31:54.1; Courtney White-32:47.3; Randy Bergeson-32:57.1; Marissa Taylor-33:11.3; Lauren Woods-34:09.1; Amaryiah Banda-34:17; Jacob Middleton-34:43.2; Holly Pflum-34:52.7; Stephanie Stumpf-34:52.8; Norah Willis-34:24.7; Brogan Rennert-34:25.1; Sabrina Bean-36:17.1; Robert Middleton-37:17.7; Brenda Haskett-39:14.1; Joel Middleton-39:37.1; Anne Shields-39:57.9; Kelly Tuel-41:18.1; Tracy McIntyre-41:18.7; Nicole Crouch-44:43.8; Halle McCrory-49:31.1; Annisa Herschberger-51:47.7; Rena Herschberger-51:47.8; Shawna Bosch-54:46.8

Walkers

Denny Kerschner, Kevin Nolan, Jason Rennert, Amanda Rennert, Amy Gaines, Morgan Stewart, Karen Athy-Penrose, Terri Bingaman, Lou Ann Koebel, Sherri Stewart, Machenzie Stewart, Stephen Bosch, Sophia Bosch, Kara Bosch, Robb Middleton

Mud Volleyball Tournament

Twenty-eight teams braved the mud for the annual area favorite mud volleyball tournament

Champions: I’d Hit Than–Cameron Ochs, Maddie Allen, Ella Godsell, Nate Reinhart, Ethan Miebach, Evan Miebach

Second Place: Soft Kisses–Austin Beniach, Austin Honn, Austin Baker, Shannon Witheft, Christian Wood

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Twenty-five basketball teams came together for the 3-on-3 tournament this year.

First through Sixth grades

1st place: The Savage Sixers-Sawyer Woodard, David Hornaday, Brody Thomas, Keller Beachy

2nd place: Spikers-Carter Schmid, Brody Sanders, Ryan Woff, Walker Hall

3rd place: Young Warrior Ballerz-Tytus Hornaday,Evan Englehardt, Joey Gibson

Seventh through 12th grades

1st place: Warriors-Jordan Quinn, Jalen Quinn, Caden Baer, James Parsley

2nd place: 3 Aimigos-Logan Sluder, James Albritton, Max Sluder

3rd place: Bismarck Boys-Ryan Brazel, Weston Strawser, Asa Ray

Adult

1st place: Ptown Ballers-Alonziea Moor, Mark Moore, Marvin Roberton, Robe Giles

2nd place: Kyles World-Jeremy Dlanlz, Cole Garmon, Josh Robertson, Kyle Piece

3rd place: HOIC-Noah Young, Noah Perry, Nick Perry

Knockerball

The city brought a new game to town this year with a Knockerball Tournament, which combined soccer with inflatable fun. Thirty-three players participated in the tournament, while 250 kids jumped in for the game prior to the official tournament kicked off.

The tournament winners were the The Smoke Bombs including: Jaxon Franklin, Carter Simpson, Joshua Feeler, Zach Patterson, Chris Boyd, and Brody Thomas.

Car Show

Seventy-five cars were on display during Saturday’s car show. Best of show traveled nearly 100 miles from Ramsey.

Winners were:

Best of Show: Roger and Patty Martin, Ramsey – 1957 Chevrolet Nomad

Mayor’s Choice: Rick and Deb Beauchamp, Bement – 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sedan

Queens’ Choice: Gary Rincker, Stewardson -1957 Chevrolet Bel Air