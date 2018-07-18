Real Life Wellness – Why talk about Cannabis Now?

By Bill Hemmer

“Times they are a changing” – Bob Dylan

If you would have told me I would be writing articles about cannabis 10 years ago, I would have told you no way. But, today I would feel bad if I didn’t provide you with the latest information about this important topic.

Do I want to be known as the pot doctor? Nope. But somebody has to break the mold and tell the truth about the different types of cannabis and how using the proper parts of this plant that has been used by humans for over 10,000 years will have profound health effects for some people.

The latest research on the two most common bioactive compounds in cannabis, CBD and THC is so compelling and important that I am willing to take the heat. CBD is a bioactive compound that doesn’t make you “high”. THC is the bioactive compound that makes you “high”. Both of these compounds have their specific effects and uses. Each has pros and cons and you have to be able to know the difference before you jump into this.

With the opioid epidemic, the increasing legalizing of recreational marijuana use around the US and the new Canadian law that will legalize recreational marijuana nationally later this year, we all need to have a better understanding of this issue.

What I am not saying, is that getting “high” is OK! But what I am saying is that these 2 bioactive compounds found in cannabis have been shown to have huge health benefits for certain chronically sick people of all types and these health benefits are achieved safely with no detrimental side-effects.

I’m currently reading a book published in 2015 called The Medicinal Power of Cannabis by John Hicks, MD. In his book, he highlights the latest research using cannabis for Inflammation, Anxiety, strengthening the Immune System, Seizures, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Pain, Nausea and Vomiting, Arthritis and even Cancer.

Currently, the general public can buy Hemp or CBD products legally. This can be done in different forms. You can buy hemp or CBD oil, tablets, gummies. Both are made from extracting the oil from a hemp plant. Legally, these oils must have less than .3 mg of THC. This amount of THC will not get you “high” in any way. It will also not show up on a blood test for THC.

If the THC level is higher than .3 mg, then it is currently illegal to be sold over the counter and must be prescribed and administered through a medical cannabis dispensary.

CBD has been shown not to cause any alterations in thinking or perception like THC can do, even at very high doses. But studies have also shown that CBD oil has different effects at different dose levels. So, you really must understand what to expect before you begin to look into using these medicinal plants.

Next week, I will briefly explain how these two bioactive compounds have effects on your body and then you can make an informed decision instead of simply guessing.