Marsha Ray

Marsha Lee Ray, 62, of Kansas, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Markwell Funeral Home. Burial followed in Richwoods Cemetery, rural Westfield. Visitation was prior to the service on Tuesday at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey.

Memorial donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

To view the full obituary, send condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey is in charge of the arrangements.