Lenore Nau, 89, of Tuscola, went to be with her Lord at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Visitation will be held July 12, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East North Line Road in Tuscola, IL, 61953. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jason Braaten officiating. On Friday, July 13, 2018, a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home, 408 North Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery.