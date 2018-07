Connie Kleiss, 74, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:36 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is in charge of the arrangements.