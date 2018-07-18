Capies celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Thomas Capie III, son of the late Thomas and Doris Capie, Springfield, and Sharon Rose, daughter of the late Robert J. and Martha Rose, Tuscola, were united in marriage on July 14, 1968 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church.

The Best Man was Larry Niewold, brother-in-law of the groom, and the Matron of Honor was Carol (Rose) Zane, sister of the bride.

They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a trip to New York City in June accompanied by their daughter Christy (Hoel), son-in-law Drew, and granddaughter Sydney Rose.

Tom retired from Carle Foundation as a CRNA in 2012, and Sharon retired from Carle Foundation as the nurse recruiter in 2008.