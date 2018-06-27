Terri Martin By Kayleigh Rahn | June 27, 2018 | 0 Martin Terri Michelle Martin, 39, of Charleston, formerly of Atwood, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at her residence. Private family services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood is assisting the family with the arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Philip Schrock June 27, 2018 | No Comments » Ray Harned June 27, 2018 | No Comments » Alberta Travis June 27, 2018 | No Comments » Suzy Bean June 27, 2018 | No Comments » Paul Stuerke June 27, 2018 | No Comments »