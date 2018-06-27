Make it a summer of fun at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

By Doris Elmore

By now I hope you have had the opportunity to peruse through one of the 2018 Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Books to see all the exciting events and entertainment scheduled for this year’s fair July 8-14 at the Moultrie-Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, 220 Jurgens Parkway, Arthur.

Headliner for this year’s fair will be Tyler Farr, country singer from Nashville, Tenn. In his bio Farr states, “I could sing you heartbreak ballads for over an hour and a half,” laughs the easy-talking Farr. “I have a lot of heartbreak ballads because I think there’s a lot more heartbreak than happily ever after…but happily ever after is still what keeps you going after it.”

Hear Farr sing his ballads at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, on the Main Stage. Farr is sponsored by CHI/LiftMaster. Opening for Farr will be a local band, Wreckless Whiskey at 7 p.m.

This is the 88th year the Moultrie-Douglas Co. Fair directors have worked hard to bring quality entertainment to the residents of Moultrie and Douglas counties and far beyond. People from Chicago will drive to Arthur to catch the entertainment offered at the fair.

Visit our website to order Tyler Farr and rodeo tickets and making online entries. Cutoff date for ordering tickets and pre-registration will be midnight on Friday, July 6.

The livestock shows always offer premium animals and the talent of the many young people who work hard all year to bring them to the fair. The 4-H Project Auction on Wednesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. allows these youth to show others their hard work and also gives them the opportunity to purchase many of the animals, baked goods, crafts and more. Whether you want to buy something or not, the auction provides a lot of fun for everyone who attends. Be sure and catch the auction this year.

What is a county fair without the beautiful queens of all ages, Little Miss, Jr. Miss Moultrie-Douglas, and Miss Moultrie-Douglas. The queen contests will be Monday and Tuesday nights. Don’t forget the baby pageant on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Be sure and catch the many items on display in the Merchants Building, including agriculture, culinary, fine arts, floriculture, hobby and textiles.

