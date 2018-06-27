Back in the Day –June 27, 2018

10 YEARS AGO

July 1, 2008

ArtCo was set to present “Oklahoma!” at the Tuscola Community Building. The show’s director was Lyn Selen, musical director was Kim Higgins, and choreographer was Vicki Christy.

The Tuscola Lions Club installed new officers for the year including Marcia Williams, George Lansky, Harland “Hop” Conner, Tom Battershell, Kelly Williams, James Harbaugh, and Paul Murphy.

Tuscola queens Julia Kerkhoff, Kayce Patton, and Michelle Ogden made a plea for mercy while being held behind bars at the Douglas County Relay for Life. A kind soul made a donation for their release with all proceeds from the “jail” going to cancer research and programs.

The Tuscola Girls 1 softball team included Rachel Craddock, Ashley Hunt, Natasha Martin, Alysia Crist, Alicia Reivers, Erin Weaver, Sam Kohlbecker, Kim Martin, Taylor Carter, Madison Frerichs, Kelsey Cleland, and Sam Ledbetter. Coaches were Dan Cleland and Jessica Laley.

Former TCHS teammates Joel Hilgendorf, John Wienke, Clayton Meyer, Tyler Carter, and Stephen Bosch were back on a football field again, only this time as part of the East side in the annual Order of the Eastern Star football game at Milikin University.

20 YEARS AGO

June 30, 1998

Ten young ladies were preparing to compete for the title of 1998 Miss Moultrie-Douglas County fair queen. Jennifer Rohrbacher and Katie Hettinger of Tuscola were among the contestants.

Tuscola Fire Department was honored by the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their “Fill the Boot” campaign. The department raised $4,000 for MDA.

The TCHS Class of ’38 held their 50th reunion. Classmates who attended were Harold Allen, Marie Beard, Jean Hoel, Dorothy Frank, Hazel Yantz, Lois Henley, Joyce Sandage, Dorothy Bruce, Virginia Coykendall, Bill Iles, Geraldine Kearns, Thelma Hackett, Helen Glenn, Esther Reed, Leroy Navel, Lola Nowning, Alberta Dallas, Martha Hanson, Roy Simpson, and Roy Thayer.

Tuscola High School cheerleaders attended the UCA cheerleading camp at the U of I. They received several superior, excellent, and outstanding ratings in various categories. Members of the squad were Rachel Cronk, Jenny Gensler, Rachel Kleiss, Erica Hall, Cassie Minear, Ashley Hall, Amber Hector, Jessica Surma, and Tara Gray.

30 YEARS AGO

June 28, 1988

A drought was severely affecting the Midwest, and it was not a favorable crop season. The lack of rainfall reduced corn yield potentials by at least 30 percent.

An announcement was made that Twin Cities Pops Band would be appearing at Ervin Park on July 4 for the fourth consecutive year. The band was under direction of John Cranford.

The Cargill Girls Little League team members were Cortney Blaudow, Stephanie Hall, Holley Gaddey, Heather Little, Michele Brian, Jill Randall, Heather Thode, Toni Best, Mindy Ray, Heather Graven, Kelly Payne, and Michelle Hunt. The girls were coached by Jerry Blaudow.

The Tuscola Torpedoes swim team was breaking records. Stephanie Hall, Alice Burleu, and Shelby Rahn all set new records in independent competition. Records were also broken by several of the relay teams.



40 YEARS AGO

June 29, 1978

The Red Cross held its annual Bloodmobile drive. They had a record number of first time donors.

Coach Lynn Strack resigned as a teacher and varsity football coach. During his nine years at TCHS, his teams compiled a 49 win 29 loss 2 tie record and won 2 Okaw Championships. His 1976 team was a state playoff entry.

Patricia Warters was the recipient of the Jarman Hospital Auxiliary scholarship. Warters was pursuing a career in a health oriented field.

The Tuscola United Methodist Church went on a field trip to Sinai Temple in Chicago. They were chaperoned by teachers Sally Tucker, Dee Beecher, and Debbie Winkler.

Deb Jones caught a 25-pound catfish in the Okaw River. He fought for 20 minutes to reel in the fish.

50 YEARS AGO

June 27, 1968

The Safe Driver of the Month award went to John Cox. Mr. Cox was presented the award by police chief Jack Wellons.

Tuscola City Council acted to strengthen the effectiveness and authority of volunteer Auxiliary Police. Sworn in to be “Extra Policemen” when called upon by the Chief of Police were Robert Hastings, Gordon Goodpasture, James Harbaugh, Wm. Rogers Jr., James Little, James Maxey, Kenneth Stuart, Terry Von Lanken, Daniel Dean Miller, Raymond Wigall, Bernard Lecher, and Glen Allen.

The Youth Center held a dance. Music was presented by Harold and The Saints.

Two senior division ball players were injured and could not finish the season. Roger Metzger was out with a broken leg, and Greg Hastings broke his hand attempting to catch a line drive.