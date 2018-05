Wilfrieda Florence Gillins, 93, of Tuscola, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.

She will be cremated with her ashes buried next to her husband in the Villa Grove Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for later this summer.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via hilligossshraderfh.com.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, is assisting the family with arrangements.