Warriors ready for post season after closing final week at Bush Stadium

By Kayleigh Rahn

Monday, May 7

Tuscola-10-; Unity-3

Tuscola took down Unity 10-3 on Monday, May 7 thanks to 14 hits and a six-run fourth inning.

“We came out really swinging the bats well tonight,” Coach Duff Hoel said. “There was a strong wind blowing in, but we were able to hit a few balls over the head of their outfielders. We had a nice approach overall trying to stay on top of the ball and not elevate it into the wind. We had several base hits to the opposite field, which is good hitting and something we are going to have to do if we are going to make a deep run in the post season.”

Brayden VonLanken went 2 for 3, while Pierce (2-3) and Lucas Kresin (2-4) added an RBI apiece, Tyler Meindhold (2-4) had two RBIs and Haden Cothron (2-4) tallied three.

Cale Sementi battled for four innings fro the mound. He walked five, struck out four, and allowed one run on two hits.

“Cale was effective tonight, but not as efficient as we need him to be,” Hoel said. “He walked five guys, but got himself out of several jams and was aided by some good defensive plays.”

The team committed five errors, which Hoel said was concerning.

“We’ll spend some time in practice discussing some of those in an attempt to get them corrected,” he noted.

Wednesday, May 9

Tuscola-15; Salt Fork-0

Two nights later the Warriors headed to Salt Fork where Tuscola Noah Pierce led the Warriors to a 15-0 win.

Pierce put in 4 2/3 inning of work for one hit, three walks and nine strike outs and one hit.

The Warrior bats were hot with 14 hits leading to runs in each of the five innings.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, May16 edition of The Tuscola Journal.