Russo and Miller heading to Charleston

By Lenny Sementi

Thanks to a good showing at the Sullivan Sectional this past Thursday, Cassie Russo and McKinlee Miller punched their tickets for a trip to Charleston and a spot in the IHSA State Track and Field Meet this Thursday, May 17. The duo will take on the state’s best and will be hunting for a spot on the podium. Both enter the meet ranked near the top of the field in their respective events and led the Lady Warriors to a fifth place finish in a loaded sectional.

Russo left the Sullivan Sectional with the gold, taking first place in the shot put posting a personal record with a toss of 39-feet 6-inches and enters the state meet ranked seventh, just a few inches out of the top three. Classmate Ellen Brown came up just short with a toss of 33’2” taking fifth overall. Russo was a near miss in the discus but added to the team totals with a fourth place finish launching the disc 105’11”.

Miller will do double duty on Eastern Illinois’ Big Blue Track after qualifying for both the long jump and the triple jump. Miller touched the sand at 34’9.75” to take third overall, surpassing the qualifying distance. She enters the state meet ranked 12th, and, if she can duplicate a 35’ leap from a few weeks back, the junior will most likely find her way onto the podium. She enters at 17th in the long jump after qualifying with a jump of 16’8”, less than 4 inches outside the top eight and taking fifth at the sectional.

Miller donated in the open run also taking sixth in the 100 hurdles. Brynn Tabeling knocked on the door of qualification. The freshman ended up in sixth in the 400-meter open with a time of 1:04. Hannah Hornaday rubbed shoulders with the leaders for a while in the 800 taking 10th out of a 20-runner field. Kenzi Heckler and Maddie Green both ended up in the top ten as well in the 3200 finishing in ninth and tenth, respectively.

Head Coach Lacey Diaz’s 4×200 meter relay missed the state standard by a just a few seconds ending up in fifth place overall with a time of 1:55. Joining Tabeling in the race was Laney Cummings, Ava Cothron, and Sophie James. The 4×800 team was on the doorstep, as well, thanks to Dairia Calanchini, Riya Patel, Hornaday, and Ashlyn Donnals. The group took sixth, crossing the finish line in 11:43.

