Man arrested following Interstate 57 wreck

One man arrest was following two vehicle collisions near Tuscola on Interstate 57 on Tuesday, May 8.

According to Illinois State Police, the initial collision took place at 1:56 p.m. near I-57 Milepost 218 where Jess Plunkett, 41, of Paragould, Ark., was traveling northbound on I-57 in a 2016 Freightliner semi.

Rayna Murphy, 23, Willow Springs; David Simpkins, 65, Newman; Amy Salmon, 41, Monticello; and Gerald Case, 50, Indianapolis were stopped on were stopped in the right lane due to a traffic backup from a stalled trunk in the roadway. Plunkett failed to stop and caused a rear end collision with the other motorists. He was cited for DUI-Drugs and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Simpkins and Salmon were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The stopped traffic behind this collision, caused a secondary wreck moments later when Brandon Boyd, 35, Brownsville, Tenn.; Andrew Bergan, 31, Champaign; and Amanda Drummond, 40, Mattoon, were traveling northbound on I-57 near Milepost 217.8 when they approached the first wreck. Bergan and Drummond stopped in the right lane. Boyd struck Bergan who struck Drummond.

Boyd’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the right ditch, while Bergan and Drummond left the roadway to the left and came to rest in the grassy median.

Bergan’s 2012 Chevrolet caught fire during the incident. He was extricated from the burning vehicle by three motorists and Illinois State Trooper. Bergan was transported by helicopter to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries. Drummond and her passenger were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Boyd was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Throughout the incident response, investigation, and cleanup motorists were directed through Tuscola on US Route 36 to Route 45 where they were rerouted to I-57 near Pesotum.