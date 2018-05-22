Warriors earn conference title, tally 67 runs in four games

By Kayleigh Rahn

Monday, April 30

Tuscola-12; Maroa Forsyth-9

The temperatures were warm, the wind was blowing out, and seven balls left the park Monday, April 30 at Tuscola.

The Warriors took four innings to find home plate, but once they did, the race was on for the big finish. In the end, Tuscola topped a good Maroa Forsyth team 12-9.

Of the seven homeruns, Maroa hitters were good for four them. In fact the visiting ball team outhit the Warriors 13-9.

“It was a well played game by both teams,” Hoel said. “

Tuscola pitchers dished out no walks, while drawing six bases on balls. The difference in the game came down to having those runners in scoring position ahead of home runs, Hoel said.

“We had guys on base when each of our home runs were hit, and two of their home runs were solo shots,” Hoel said.

The Warriors started their half of the fourth with a walk followed by three straight singles, Hoel said.

Tyler Meinhold’s single drove in Andrew Erickson and Brayden VonLanken with the first runs of the game. Then with two outs, Cameron Ochs hit his first career home run to plate Cade Kresin and Meinhold.

Andrew Erickson did a terrific job keeping Moroa off balance for four innings by allowing six runs on eight hits while compiling four strikeouts.

Maroa hitters finally locked on to Erickson’s rhythm for two homeruns to take the lead in the fifth.

“Our place is very difficult to pitch in, especially with the wind blowing out like it was tonight,” Hoel said. “We were real proud of the way our guys responded in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring 4 on 2 home runs of our own.”

The Warriors tallied runs on an Erickson double, a home run by VonLanken and, after a walk to Cade Kresin, a home run by Meinhold to put the Warriors up 9-6.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, May 9 edition of The Tuscola Journal.