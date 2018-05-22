Track solid at Sullivan Invite

By Lenny Sementi

Both the boys’ and girls’ Tuscola track teams turned in solid performances this past week at the ten-team Sullivan Invite.

Coach Ryan Hornaday’s boys squad rode Hunter Woodard’s and CJ Picaso’s domination of the throwing events to a second place finish, scoring 101 points to beat the third place team by more than 50 points. Coach Lacey Diaz’s girls utilized their field events, as well, and took advantage of points in all four relays to capture third place hardware, scoring 88 points and finishing just nine points out of first.

Leading the way was Cassie Russo and McKinlee Miller. Russo took first in the shot put with a personal best throw of 38 feet 3 inches. Ellen Brown also added to the point total in the event capturing six points with a toss of 33 feet taking third. Karli Dean donated as well with a third place finish firing the disc 103’7”.

Miller did her damage in the jumps taking second in both the long and triple leaping 16’6” and 33’6”, respectively. Hannah Lemay came up just one spot short in the pole vault taking sixth overall. Miller added to the totals taking third in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the line in 17.66 seconds. Briannia Thull was right behind in fourth, less than a half second back. Thull scored in the 300 hurdles with a sixth place effort.

Thull was also part of a 4×200-meter 2nd place outing that finished in 1-minute 57-seconds. Joining her were Brynn Tabeling, Laney Cummings and Sophie James. Cummings and Tabeling then handed off to Hannah Hornaday and Lemay securing another second medal. Hornaday was the only common denominator in the 4×800 linking up with Riya Patel, and Ashlyn Donnals to take fourth place with a time of 12”05.

Thull scored in the open races as well taking third in the 200 meter with a 29.74. Tabeling was one spot higher in the 400 taking ownership of the second spot on the podium turning in a 1:08. Maddie Green was one spot out of the points ending up in sixth in the grueling 3200 meter with a time of 16 minutes 19 seconds.

For the boys, Woodard scored 20 points taking first in both the shot and the disc tossing them 57’5” and 145’, respectively. Picaso ended the night in second in both with throws of a personal record 45’11” in the shot and 121’6” in the discus.

