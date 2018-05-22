One Minute with an Educator: Mrs. Yantis

Allison Yantis

Years in education: 13

Subject/Grade assignment this school year: 4th Grade

What was your favorite subject in school? Reading

What is your favorite weekend activity? Hanging out with my family

What is your favorite book? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

What are you most looking forward to in your curriculum this month? We are wrapping up a lot of activities. My kids are getting ready to record a newscast on a Civil Rights event. That is always a lot of fun!

What are your students learning this week? They’re learning a lot! Perimeter and area, figurative language, how to make a movie in iMovie, and doing research on a state for one of our end of the year projects.

What is your greatest motivator as a teacher? My greatest motivator is the kids. I know that when I come to school, these kiddos need me…in many different ways. I want to be here for them in whatever way they need.