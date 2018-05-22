Miller soars to all CIC Honors

By Lenny Sementi

McKinlee Miller flew high and far this past Friday evening in Assumption leading the way for the Lady Warriors at the Central Illinois Conference Track Championships. The junior accounted for 24 points, scoring in all four of her events helping Tuscola secure a third place finish in the league with 93 points.

Like they have all season long the field events fueled the team totals. Miller, of course, led all with a first place, All CIC finish in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 35 feet 3 inches. She came up just an inch and a quarter short of the school record and less than one foot short of this year’s state best. She backed it up with a third place finish in the long jump entering the sand at 16’5”, scoring 16 points in all.

Cassie Russo was big in the team score as well taking second place in both throwing events. The senior fired the shot 38’3”, a mere 4 inches shy of first place, and launched the disc 115’5.5”. Diaz’s group added nine more points to the totals thanks to a fourth place effort by Karli Dean in disc (109’) and a fifth place outing in the shot from Ellen Brown (33’3”).

Tuscola’s next big donators to the cause were the relays. Sophie James and Laney Cummings joined with Bryn Tabeling and Ava Cothron to take third in the 4×200-meter. James, Tabeling, and Cummings then added Hannah Lemay to the mix in the 4×400 and collected another third place finish. Hannah Hornaday, Daria Calanchini, Riya Patel and Ashlyn Donnals continued with the third place trend in the 4×800 ending the race in 11:23. Miller had a hand in the relay points harvest also handing off to Lemay, James and Cothron for a sixth place finish in the 4×100.

Briannia Thull scored in both hurdle races taking fourth place in the 300 and fifth place in the 100’s, one spot behind Miller. Cummings scored as well taking seventh in the 300-meter contest. Tabeling, James, Thull and Hornaday grabbed some points in the open runs also combining to donate 10 points to the effort. Tabeling led the way with a five-point haul in the 400. Sophomore Maddie Green added one more to the tally in the 3200 taking eighth and crossing the line in 15”31.

