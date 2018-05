Marilyn (Janes) Marshall-Vaughn, age 81, of Mattoon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 6, 2018.

Marilyn was cremated and will be buried at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills. A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston, is entrusted by the family with the arrangements.