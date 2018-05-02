Warrior baseball rolls through week, tallies 35th consecutive conference win

By Kayleigh Rahn

The Tuscola Community High School baseball team picked up its 35th consecutive conference win since 2015 during a three-win week.

The boys brought home a 13-4 win from Sullivan April 18, topped Cumberland 9-5 April 19, and shutout Shelbyville 6-0 April 20.

Tuscola 13; Sullivan 4

Difficult playing conditions couldn’t cool the Warriors’ hot bats April 18 at Sullivan. The Warriors came home with 12 hits that were backed by solid pitching from senior hurler Cale Sementi.

“It was very difficult playing conditions tonight,” Coach Duff Hoel said. “Not only was it incredibly windy, but as the game progressed it got very cold.”

Sullivan attempted to catch the Warrior hitters off balance by throwing a slow, crafty lefty, Hoel said. While the boys had a difficult time finding a rhythm the first time through the order, it didn’t take long to fall into stride.

“We hit a lot of balls hard tonight, and our infield defense was strong,” Hoel said.

Cade Kresin had a great night at the plate with three base hits including four RBIs, and he drew two bases on balls.

Dalton Hoel had a two-out single in the second inning, driving in two runs. He then stole second and third and scored when the throw to third was errant. Lucas Kresin then drew a walk that was followed up by Erickson hitting a two-run home run for the fifth run in the second, all with two outs, which essentially put the game in Tuscola’s control, the coach said. Dalton Hoel, Andrew Erickson, Tyler Meinhold and Cameron Ochs each had two hits for the night.

“(Sementi) continued to throw strikes tonight, in spite of throwing into a very strong side wind. Cale is difficult to barrel up when he keeps the ball down in the zone, and he gets a lot of ground balls.”

Haden Cothron came in as relief in the fifth before Brayden VonLanken came in as a closer in the sixth.

