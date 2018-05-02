One Minute with an Educator: Mrs. Mullen

Name: Alicia Mullen

Years in education: 4th year teaching

Subject/Grade assignment this school year: K-4 Music and K Art

What was your favorite subject in school? Math

What is your favorite weekend activity? Spending time with friends

What is your favorite book? Any of the Harry Potter Series

What are you most looking forward to in your curriculum this month? The upcoming concert!

What are your students learning this week? 1-2 are finishing up their music and lines for the concert and getting up on the stage to practice.

What is your greatest motivator as a teacher? Seeing the end result is my biggest motivator as an educator. Watching kids grow from year to year is really awesome. Especially seeing how far the kids come for each concert. I get to see day one all the way to concert day. It’s amazing what they can do.