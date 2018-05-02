Letter to the Editor: The Time Is Now

Editor,

The Time Is Now. In a recent television interview, former FBI Director James Comey was asked if he thought the President should be impeached. He said, “I hope not because I think impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office would let the American people off the hook and have something happen indirectly that I believe they’re duty bound to do directly. People in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values.”

His answer probably angered as many people as it pleased; and many in between. But the real question is, “Why do we have to wait until 2018 or 2020 to vote our values, when we have public servants representing us in the House and Senate right now?” It takes very little effort to express your opinion and “vote your values” to your elected officials. You can do it daily, if you’re so inclined.

The Postal Service, the Internet, and social media have made it easy for every citizen to express his/her opinions to their elected representatives in Washington, DC and Springfield, IL. Whether it’s high taxes, armed conflicts, impeachment, loss of health care, or a myriad of other issues facing this nation and state, let these politicians know what “you” think. Don’t wait for 2018 or 2020. Do it today. P.S. Be sure to vote in 2018 and 2020. It’s your right and your duty.

Darrell L. Sy

North Ward Principal, 1987-1992

Fairview Heights, IL