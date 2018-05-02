Lady Warriors stumble

Tuscola’s softball team took to the diamond four times this past week and led in every one late into the game but couldn’t close the door in three of them.

Tuscola traveled to Teutopolis to take on a top-ten Lady Shoes squad and freshman hurler Kaitlyn Reifsteck worked a no-hitter two outs into the seventh before a hit and a few miscues opened the door for a 5-1 T-Town win. Two nights later in Shelbyville Reifsteck tossed another gem giving up just two hits, but the Lady Rams did just enough to scratch across three runs in their final at bat to secure a come from behind 3-2 victory. Shelbyville struck again the next day as the Warriors were once more unable to hold on late losing 4-2 in extra innings. In between the losses the ladies in black and gold busted out the bats on Wednesday erupting for 24 runs in a 24-0 victory over Sullivan.

Ashtyn Clark broke up a no hitter in the top of the fourth frame in the T-Town game but was left as both pitchers were on point. Little sister Allison singled with one gone in the fifth and moved on a single by Ashton Smith (2 for 3) but once more the Warriors could not find the timely hit. Isabelle Shelmadine then did the damage in the sixth with a double to left. The senior moved on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Reifsteck to put the Warriors on top 1-0.

Teutopolis broke up the no-no in the bottom half with a leadoff single, moved the runner with a sac bunt, then tied it up before taking the lead on back-to-back shots to the outfield as the Shoes moved in front for good securing the win. Reifsteck did more than enough to get the win scattering four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Tuscola threatened in the first and pushed runs across in the third and fifth frames, but it was not enough as Shelbyville’s three in the seventh sealed the deal on a 3-2 home victory for the Rams. Ashtyn Clark walked to open the third, gave way to Kyra Moyer who moved and scored on a sac bunt by Reifsteck, and two wild pitches. Clark tripled with one gone in the fifth, Moyer entered once more to courtesy run and scored on an RBI triple by Shelmadine to make it 2-0 Warriors. That’s where it would stay until a crazy, dropped third strike and walk setting the table for a game tying single. Two batters later an error led to the Rams’ third run and a victory.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, April 25 edition of The Tuscola Journal.