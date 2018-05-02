Evelyn Froman

Evelyn L. Froman, 96, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, where she had been a resident since December of 2008, suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the funeral home.