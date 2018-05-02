City Council approves employee raise, 2019 budget

By Doris Elmore

The Tuscola City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2019 budget with a general fund revenue totaling $2.656 million at their regular meeting on Monday, April 23.

In addition to the adoption of the 2019 budget, the council approved an updated wage and salary schedule that reflects a 3 percent pay increase for city employees, effective Monday, April 23.

Also, Jim Harbaugh was present to represent the Lions Club in case there were questions regarding the Lion’s Club Diabetes Alert Day. The council approved the request from the Lion’s Club for April 27-28 and May 4-5. Members of the Lion’s Club will be at the corner of Main and Sale streets distributing important brochures on diabetes.

The city has developed proposed areas for the annual oil and chip application, and Douglas County Engineer Jim Crane has assembled the bid specifications. The bid will open Thursday, May 10. The council on Monday approved the maintenance agreement with Crane in the amount of $1,250 plus 4 percent of the contract amount, which is based on IDOT standard rates, city administrator Drew Hoel said.

The council also approved the statement of the amount of Tax Increment Financing funds due to the general fund.

“The city has been ‘borrowing’ money from itself to pay for activities within the TIF funds prior to their termination,” Hoel noted. “Technically, this is known as an inter-fund loan, and our auditors have recommended that the council notes the total amount as of the end of the fiscal year, as a part of public record. This year’s amount totals $1.842 million.”

In other business the council approved the ordinance outlining the solar energy equipment installation code, which was available for public inspection for 30 days.

For the past several years the city has leased the former concession area at the swimming pool to Josh and Paylee Ochs for their Tropical Sno stand. The council approved another lease agreement with Ochs at the rate of $250 per month from May 19 to August 19.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, April 25 edition of The Tuscola Journal.