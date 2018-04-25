Tuscola moms introduce Bundled Bunny Project

By Kayleigh Rahn

Children grow and seasons change–two simple truths of life.

However, when considering these two constant transitions; one wonders how does a family find the proper-fitting, weather-appropriate coat for each child each winter.

The task may seem daunting and a bit pricey.

That’s why Tuscola mothers Lauryn Weaver and Elizabeth Koehn are working to establish a one-stop winter wear shop for all area families.

The Bundled Bunny Project, the brainchild of Weaver, will be part pop-up boutique, part school fundraiser with the end goal of giving families another option to prep for Old Man Winter.

The idea came to Weaver as the 2017 winter hit.

“I noticed a lot of kids at recess who didn’t have appropriate winter attire,” Weaver said. “I was concerned about this. Kids may have a light-weight jacket, and they do go outside in the elements for recess.”

The Saturday, Sept. 29 pop-up shop will allow parents to select a coat for each of their children in exchange for a donation of whatever they are able to give.

“It’s not for a certain group of people,” Weaver said. “It’s for everyone.”

And, to launch the project, volunteers have asked for the communities help to donate new or gently used coats to be passed along to another family. They will also be collecting hats, gloves, scarves, snowsuits, and snow boots.

“We are really hoping to reach out to families now, before garage sale season hits, to let them know that their little one may have out-grown a coat, but another family can use it,” Weaver said.

“Our main concern is that we want all kids to be well-prepared when winter comes,” Koehn added.

Donated items can be dropped off at North Ward Elementary School and Tuscola United Methodist Church now through April 30, again Jun 1-30, and finally Aug. 1-Sept. 15.

The shopping day will be a first-come, first-serve system with monetary donations going to Tuscola schools.