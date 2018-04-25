Back in the Day–April 18, 2018

10 YEARS AGO

April 22, 2008

Rick Reinhart was offered Coach Wienke’s former position of head football coach. Reinhart, like Wienke, was in the coaching Hall of Fame and his teams regularly made the playoffs.

Tuscola felt the aftershocks of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 6 miles west of Salem. There were no injuries or damages reported.

TCHS freshman A.J. Raney earned first place in the TCHS Chess Club tournament, Anthony Morris came in second place.

The travelling Children’s Art Exhibit sponsored by Consolidated Communications presented art by 42 students in East Central Illinois. In Tuscola, the art was presented at the Tuscola National Bank. Representing Tuscola with his watercolor and marker artwork was eighth grader Alex Raney.

In boys’ track, Tyler Carter broke the school record in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 14.6. He broke the 15.3 record held by Kolin Peterson and Matt Monahan. Senior Ben Edwards and his teammates Matt Bailey, Austen Schutz, and Matt Whittington won the 4×100 relay with a time of 44.70.

20 YEARS AGO

April 21, 1998

TCHS Junior Katie Hettinger was crowned Miss Tuscola 1998. Second runner up went to Lindsey Snider, and Cara Ring received first runner up and Miss Congeniality.

The local VFW held their pancake and sausage breakfast at the Tuscola Community Building. Griddle duty was handled by Tommy Martin, Paul Wisovaty, Tom Schweighart, Bill Waggle, Leo Plaszczynski, and Ron Stabler.

The County Annex Building was deemed fiscally unsalvageable by a unanimous vote of Douglas County Board members. They believed it was in the city’s best interest to have the building demolished. The building was a county jail in the late 1800’s and later served as offices for the Douglas County Health Department, ERBA, DCFS, and Douglas County Animal Control.

The 1998 Tuscola Warrior Baseball team members were Chris Roberts, Matthew Waldrop, Luke Patterson, Chris MacGibbon, Brad Hornaday, Matt McCumber, Derek Minear, Jared Blaudow, Justin Quick, Ben McGuire, Jeff Damler, Doug Opperman, Matt Dean, Josh Addis, Derek Wilkinson, James Randall, Matt Schweighart, and Zach Rogers.

30 YEARS AGO

April 19, 1988

The VFW was back in Tuscola. They had 32 members including Denny Wickiser, Harold Weber, Mike Kirchner, Don Kirchner, Leo Plaszczynski, Paul Wisovaty, Harold Crist Jr., Larry Anderson, and Ron Stabler.

Women of the Moose appointed officers. Sandra Cruzan, Dixie Vaughn, Sharon Wilson, Rebecca Sims, Ruth Murphy, Margaret LaCrone, Marge Hawkins, Doris Quinn, and Myrtis Mason were elected. Chairpersons were Patricia Kingery, Mary Teeters, Jeanine Dietrich, Betty Cruzan, and Mildred Oakley. Installing officers were Mary Lucas, Lee Scott, Patricia Wierman, and Gertrude Pohlig.

In sports, Emily Smith set the discus record in Hornet track. She had a throw of 99 feet and 10 inches. TCHS boys’ and girls’ track teams took first place at the Tuscola Invitational.

40 YEARS AGO

April 20, 1978

Alfred E. Kleiss was re-elected as President of the Tuscola Community Unit 301 Board of Education. Jack Williams was school superintendent, and the board secretary was Mrs. Althea Deaver.

Marge Coon was installed president of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce. Dennis Hayes was vice president, and Mike Rogers was secretary-treasurer.

A tree was planted in the front lawn of the Hillard Agency in memory of Lloyd McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel passed away April 28, 1977.

TCHS Boys Chorus, Girls Chorus, and Mixed Chorus were awarded first rating at the State Organizational Contest. TCHS band received a second rating.

In sports, TCHS faculty was undefeated against the seniors in the annual student-faculty basketball game. TCHS Warriors track team cashed in on their share of ribbons in the first annual Paxton Relays. The Hornets lightweight track team dominated the track over Villa Grove in a meet 86-23.

50 YEARS AGO

April 18, 1968

The ABC Auxiliary held its annual style show. Models were Debbie Summerlot, Patti Weber, Becky Jane Bassett, Connie Smith, and Carol Beals.

Tuscola VFW Post 9030 officers were elected. Harland Conner, Walter O’Laughlin, William Trout, John Rothgeb, Pat Cummings, Albert Shields, Earl Hendrickson, William Melton, and Roy Crist were to be installed in a ceremony May 25, 1968.

A flagpole was dedicated in memory of Frank W. Marler at the Tuscola National Bank.

Dave Brown set a new record in discus for TCHS. He threw 152 feet and 1 inch, beating Tim McGuire’s previous record of 148 feet and 10 inches.