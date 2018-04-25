Around the Halls

By Caleigh Parsley

Wednesday, April 11 FCCLA had their monthly Chapter meeting. The members discussed spring pictures, the FCCLA State Convention in Springfield, and the FCCLA senior scholarship due Friday, April 20.

Thursday, April 12, Mrs. Audrey Harriss’ Early Childhood Education class went to tour the Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana and Parkland College’s Child Development Lab and Preschool to observe the two types of preschools in preparation for their upcoming preschool April 23 through May 11.

At the FCCLA State Convention in Springfield Friday, April 13, Gabi Ainsworth competed in the Fashion Design FCCLA National STAR Event receiving a silver medal. Also that night, the seven members who attended–Kelsey Slaughter, Daisy Mast, Ashlyn Donnals, Abigail Heath, Ainsworth, Faith Hardwick, Caleigh Parsley and advisor, Mrs. Harriss–went to Escape Springfield “The Morgue” Room and escaped with eight minutes to spare! Everyone had a wonderful time and hope to return next year.