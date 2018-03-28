Southern Trip garners early success for Warrior baseball

By Missy Chappell

The Warrior baseball team opened their 2018 season on the road. Despite the chilly weather conditions, they came out of opening week with a 4-1 record, which is exactly where Coach Duff Hoel wants to be in March.

Tuscola-16; ALAH-0

Tuscola opened the season at Arthur, taking on the Knights of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond last Wednesday, March 14. Cale Sementi got the nod and the win as opening day pitcher and came away with the win in a 16-0 contest that was shortened to five innings on the mercy rule. Sementi pitched two full innings allowing no hits, giving up no walks and earning one strikeout. Logan Tabeling also pitched two full innings of relief and Ryan Bartley came in for the final 3 outs for a combined no hitter.

Sementi came out with a 5-0 lead after two innings from hot Warrior bats. Tyler Meinhold was 3-4 with two RBIs in the win. Lucas Kresin’s two hits were both homeruns (five RBIs) and Noah Pierce added a double for three RBIs.

Overall Coach Hoel was pleased with the opening day effort.

“It was nice to face some different pitching. We were really happy with our pitchers efficiency and strike throwing ability, especially on a chilly night. We played well defensively and after the first inning we were able to get the barrel of the bat on quite a few balls.”

Tuscola-13; Westville-2

The following evening the Warriors traveled to Westville to face the Tigers. Once again the team walked away with a decisive victory 13-2 in another mercy rule shortened game.

Andrew Erickson saw his first start of the season play out well. He pitched three innings, allowing four hits and 1 walk and earning six strikeouts. Erickson left the game with a 13-0 lead.

Brayeden Vonlanken and Michael Ludwig pitched in relief for the Warriors, while Lucas Kresin, Will Little, and Max Wyninger saw time behind the plate.

VonLanken and Erickson each had two hits on the night with three RBIs for Erickson.

Hoel watched his team take advantage of mistakes by the Tigers to seal the win.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, March 21 edition of The Tuscola Journal.