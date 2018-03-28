Real Life Wellness: Using Technology for Good

By Bill Hemmer

I’m not a techy kind of guy. When I got to Tuscola 21 years ago, I didn’t own a computer. Today, we all understand how technology is interwoven into our daily life. Not that I’m loving it, but it becomes harder to get away from every day. So, I have decided to use technology for good.

This article is an example of the good use of technology. As I sit here and hunt and peck on my computer in my office, I know I can use my mouse to click save, and I don’t even have to print it. Many of you receive emails from me educating you on many different health topics. These emails are sent through technology. I have tons of technology in my office to help me get people better faster.

My latest use of technology is even better than anything else I have done before. I want to use technology to help you narrow down your health problems without ever stepping foot into my office. I want you to learn to become your own health care provider by narrowing down your different health problems to the point at which you can then make an informed decision on the next logical step you need to take.

This technology is simple to use. All you do is answer questions. There are no blood tests. There are no x-rays. You go through multiple sets of questions to create a priority list. Once you know what your biggest priority is, then you have to decide if you want to tackle it. But now you know.

We all suffer from paralysis of analysis. In other words, when there are too many things to do at one time, we get confused as to what needs to be done first and so we don’t do anything. This is human nature. But what if you could answer a bunch of simple questions and figure out the most important thing to do right now to help yourself. Plus, do it for free. This is the gift technology has to offer.

Another great use of technology is the ability to “google” anything. Google is now a verb! It has allowed all of us to have almost all information at our fingertips. This can be a blessing and a curse at the same time. It’s a blessing because people like myself can stay up on current research and can have a presence on the Internet. It can be a curse if you don’t do what you say you are going to do or try to be dishonest.

My goal is to use technology to help as many people as I can to find their most important health problem right now and become educated about it. When you can shine the light of knowledge on a problem, there is usually an effective way to solve it. Then you can move on to the next problem, then the next. So, I will keep using technology to help as many people as I can, but right now I can’t find my phone!!