Koester named March Rotary Student of Month

Tuscola Community High School senior Alexis Koester, daughter of Josh and Chastity Koester, was selected as Tuscola Rotary Club’s March student of the month. She has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her class of 72.

Alexis is a four-year member of the basketball and softball teams and Family and Career and Consumer Leaders of America (FCCLA). In her freshman year she played in volleyball and participated in Clickers through her sophomore year. As a junior and senior she has been a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and National Honor Society (NHS).