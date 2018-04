Kathleen L. Hornaday, 90 of Tuscola, formerly of Savoy, passed away at 12:13 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services were Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with Rev. Les Evens officiating. No Visitation was held.

Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.