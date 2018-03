Judy J. Brannon, 79, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:50 a.m., Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Graveside Services will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Palestine.