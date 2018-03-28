Jack Coon By Kayleigh Rahn | March 28, 2018 | 0 Jack Coon Former Oakland resident Jackie St Clair Coon, 89, died March 6, 2018 at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, Colo., with his daughters by his side. A memorial service and interment is planned in Oakland at a later date. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Judy Brannon March 28, 2018 | No Comments » Richard Maggio March 28, 2018 | No Comments » Harry Foster March 28, 2018 | No Comments » Anna Robbins March 28, 2018 | No Comments » Joan Mulligan March 28, 2018 | No Comments »