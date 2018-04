Duane Oye, 84 Arthur, passed away at 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park St, Arthur. Pastor Glen Rhodes officiated. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, March 23, 2018 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.