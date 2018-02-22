Sam Kidwell, 80, of Sullivan passed away at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in the Arthur Home.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Chaplain Mark Maxey officiating. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Moultrie County Memorial Park Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the Moultrie County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family suggests casual attire.