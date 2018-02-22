One Minute with an Educator: Mr. Sweeney

Name: Mark Sweeney

Years in education: 26 years at TCHS

Subject/Grade assignment this school year: World History; Psychology; Sociology

What was your favorite subject in school? Biology and History

What is your favorite weekend activity? Spending time with my family

What is your favorite book? So many to choose from. Dr. Seuss and Mr. Geisel(a biography)

What are your students learning this week? The brain and its chemistry (psych) and The Black Plague (world history)

What is your greatest motivator as a teacher? My students.