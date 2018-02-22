One Mintue with an Educator

Name: Beth Linstead

Years in education: 23

Subject/Grade assignment this school year: 4th grade

What was your favorite subject in school? I loved reading class and always had a book in my hand.

What is your favorite weekend activity? I love doing things with my husband and kids. We go to the park, skating, or hang around the house.

What is your favorite book? My favorite children’s book is “Where the Wild Things Are”.

What are you most looking forward to in your curriculum this month? In reading, we are just beginning a study on Greek Mythology. The students love these stories and learn a lot about theme, allusions, and myths.

What are your students learning this week? We are finishing our study of the regions of the United States, long division, and opinion writing.

What is your greatest motivator as a teacher? The best motivator is when you see a student figure out something that they were struggling with for a while. There is nothing better than seeing his/her face when success happens.