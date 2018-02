Kenneth Neil Statzer, born July 16, 1938, to Frank and Merle Reedy Statzer in Villa Grove, died Feb. 2, 2018.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Tuscola Community Foundation, Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix (1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, www.hov.org), or a charity of the donor’s choosing. A memorial service celebrating Neil’s life will be held in Tuscola in the spring.