Chantelle E. Clark, 24, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 12:32 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at her home.

Memorial Services were Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Private family burial will be held in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday, February 19, 2018 at the funeral home.