Back in the Day–Feb. 7, 2018

10 YEARS AGO

Feb. 12, 2008

The 2007 Deputy of the Year Award was presented to Douglas County Chief Deputy Tommy “T.K.” Martin’s daughter, Laura Pitts and son, Daniel Martin. The award was to honor the fallen deputy’s “outstanding bravery performed in the line of duty.” The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a plaque, as well, recognizing Martin’s award.

The Lady Warriors made front page news with their regional championship and a 20 win season. They won their game against Warrensburg-Latham 48-45. Playing for the Lady Warriors were Rebecca Swaney, Olivia Morris, Raechel Buckner, Kelsi Hoey, Rachael Brewer, Brooke Harris, Taylor Turner, Molly Romine, and Liz Anderson. They were coached by Tim Kohlbecker and assisted by Aja Kohlbecker and Ryan Hornaday.

The TCHS Warriorettes qualified for super-sectionals at the Clinton IDTA Invitational. The dance team members were Sydney Bickers, Laura Knight, Becky Hemmer, Alexandria Brown, Claudia Christy, Ashlea Teak, Kelsey Robinson, and co-captains Meghan Teak and Anna Marx.

20 YEARS AGO

Feb. 10, 1998

Fred McDonald of The County Realtors acquired Century 21 Hettinger Realty. Tony Hettinger expressed that he wanted to turn his focus on his CPA practice.

Tuscola Cub Scout Pack 80 acted as flag guard during a boys’ basketball game. In the troop were Kris Hill, Tyler Gray, Michael Pflum, Ryan Batts, Shaheen Shabrou, Brandon Price, Matthew Whittington, Cody Chenoweth, Stephen Bosch, Christopher Weaver, Tony Gray, and Brian Shaklee. Roy “Butch” Price was their troop leader.

Warrior quarterback Dusty Burk signed a national letter of intent to play football at Illinois State University.

In Warrior basketball, Matt Schweighart made a two-point basket with only seven seconds left in the game against Oakland. This was the winning basket for Tuscola who won the game 59-57.

30 YEARS AGO

Feb. 9, 1988

After 12 years and $85,000, the Tuscola Senior Center was opened. Harold Weber, who had been the Tuscola Senior Citizen’s president for 12 years, was very happy to see the project complete. Peace Meal, senior meetings, and an errand service for seniors was offered in the center.

Harold Crist was named chairman of the Buddy Poppy Day sales. Proceeds were for charitable activities and to aid veterans and their families in the community.

Moose Lodge 729 (Tuscola) celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary. The organization was known for its care of the elderly at Moosehaven in Orange Park, Fla., and also for its care of children in need at its 1,200-acre campus in Illinois, Mooseheart.

The Lady Warriors were ready for Regionals. They ended their season with a perfect 14-0 record. The Lady Warriors’ JV team ended their season 18-0, giving coach Jerry Blaudow his first undefeated season as coach.

The Warrior boys remained undefeated in Okaw play after beating Arcola 95-66. JV won their game against Bement 64-31 in their final meeting of the season.

40 YEARS AGO

Feb. 9, 1978

Dale Bissey had fun in the snow brought to Tuscola by the blizzard. He cut the frozen snow into blocks and made a fence in the style of an igloo.

However, it was all work and no play for the City of Tuscola street crew members who were acknowledged and thanked for their hard work keeping the streets clear of snow. Superintendent Gene Williams, Dennis Cruzan, Robbie Geiler, Ken Donnals, Wilbur Stewart, and Allen Hardwick worked many long hours with little reward during the winter months.

The seventh grade Hornets were only one game away from State Finals. Their last hurdle was a game against Paris in the Sectionals. Warriors Varsity and JV both won their games against St. Joe, 69-64 and 83-64, respectively. There were 93 fouls called collectively between the two games.

50 YEARS AGO

Feb. 8, 1969

The Beta Sigma Phi sorority held its annual dance and announced its queen. The queen, chosen by donations, was Mrs. Sandra VonLanken. Other candidates were Shirley Walker and Doris Miller. Donna Jolley served as the former queen. All proceeds from the dance went to the Heart Fund.

Frank Lincoln, of Tuscola, announced that he would be a candidate for State’s Attorney of Douglas County. He served the previous four years under Harrison J. McCown as Assistant State’s Attorney.

Mr. and Mrs. Vern Mason announced that they were constructing a new building in the place of the Montgomery Ward site that was destroyed by fire. The site of the former Fusrte Building was expected to go under construction, as well.

The Warriors won their game against Decatur 78-62. Top scorers were Charlie Wilson, Mark Seip, Mike Watters, and Dave Brown. The Warriors’ first game in regionals was scheduled to be against Villa Grove.