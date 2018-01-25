Mary “Helen” Hidlebaugh (née Wickersham) passed from this life at home on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 in Camargo at the age of 88.

Helen is survived by her children, Pamela (Roy) Harless, of Terre Haute, Ind., Debra (Burton) Senter of Oakland, and James (Sherry) Hidlebaugh of Camargo; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Eldon Wickersham and William Wickersham both of Illinois, and Thomas Wickersham of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James “Bob” Hidlebaugh, one daughter: Kathy J. Hidlebaugh; son-in-law: Roy “Jake” Harless; and one great-granddaughter Harlie E. Hatton.

Helen was born on Oct. 8, 1929 in Patoka, to Daniel and Nora (Belcher) Wickersham. She graduated from Patoka High School and moved to Mattoon where she met James Hidlebaugh.

She was an active and dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Villa Grove, where she attended until her death.

A visitation was scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with the funeral service following immediately after. Pastor J.L. Conner officiated the ceremony. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First United Pentecostal Church at 1 S. Pine, Villa Grove, IL 61956.

Condolences can be sent to hilligossshraderfh.com.